Chrissy Teigen Says She Hasn't 'Fully Processed' Pregnancy Loss

A few months after the loss, Teigen shared in January that she’d chosen to get sober as she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed).”

In May, the model was implicated in a bullying scandal after Courtney Stodden accused Teigen of harassing them when they were a teenager. Teigen later said she was “deeply sorry” for her actions.

Since then, the “Lip Sync Battle” alum has apologized again and spoken about feeling “lost” in the “cancel club.”

“I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!” Teigen said in a candid post in July. “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it.”