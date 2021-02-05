Chrissy Teigen opened up about her pregnancy loss as her due date approached this week.

The model and cookbook author, who shares children Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, experienced a pregnancy loss last fall. She and Legend named the baby Jack.

Teigan posted some photos on Instagram from the set of the music video for Legend’s song “Wild.” She was featured in the video, and the couple used it to announce the pregnancy.

“I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy,” she wrote in the caption late Thursday. “I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

Teigan wrote that she hadn’t looked at Jack’s face when he was born, saying she was “so full of regret” and that she “hurt every day from that remorse.”

“I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams,” she wrote. “This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule.”

Teigen also posted on Twitter this week about Jack’s due date and her surgery for endometriosis.