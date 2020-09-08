Chrissy Teigen Recounts Being Followed In 'Horrifying' Racist Experience

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us,” Teigen told Marie Claire in an interview published Tuesday. “When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address.”

“They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”