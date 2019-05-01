Chrissy Teigen Is Developing Shows For Hulu

Chrissy Teigen is coming to your streaming devices.

The model, author and TV host has signed a two-year deal with Hulu to develop a variety of shows, the streaming network announced Wednesday at a presentation of upcoming original projects.

“Chrissy personifies the Hulu brand through her outspoken, passionate, authentic nature,” Hulu said in a statement. “Whether it’s her love of food, witty social media commentary, activism for social injustice and women’s rights, fans know Chrissy always tells it like it is.”

Hulu, attempting to boost its competition with Netflix in creating original streaming content, also described other projects it has in the works.

“Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon will play Elizabeth Holmes in a drama series based on the ABC News podcast “The Dropout,” which documented the rise and fall of the Theranos founder, whose blood-testing company allegedly scammed patients and investors.

Nicole Kidman will adapt and star in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” based on a new novel by Liane Moriarty. In addition to Moriarty, who wrote best-seller “Big Little Lies,” the show will reunite Kidman with writer and producer David E. Kelley, who helmed HBO’s “Big Little Lies” adaptation.

Marvel, which has a distribution deal with Hulu, is planning two new comic-book shows set to premiere on the streaming service next year.

Hulu also renewed the critically acclaimed comedies “PEN15” and “Ramy” for second seasons.

Teigen’s Hulu deal continues her foray into television. She presented a holiday special with husband John Legend, and has co-hosted “Lip Sync Battle.” Later this year, she will serve as a judge on a new NBC comedy competition show.

Her first Hulu project will be a collaboration with chef, restaurant mogul and TV host David Chang called “Family Style.” The cooking show “will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together,” Hulu said.