Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Begs Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter

It seems Chrissy Teigen felt like she couldn’t be her truest self as one of the few people that President Joe Biden’s @POTUS account followed on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the model — whose social media presence is beloved for its unapologetic humor — tweeted a cheeky request at the commander-in-chief.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Shortly after her tongue-in-cheek request, the POTUS account apparently obliged and stopped following her. In response, the 35-year-old cookbook author really let loose by tweeting out a string of crude language.

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

On Instagram, Teigen also posted screenshots of the POTUS Twitter account, showing that the number of those followed by Biden’s official account dropped from 13 to 12.

Although it’s unclear exactly why Teigen felt she couldn’t flourish as one of the rare few followed by the president, some on Twitter had their theories.

Same when Jenna Marbles followed me. I would tweet every stupid idiot thought I had and then be like "oh god, I'm so sorry for clogging your timeline with my stupidity" — tiffanysonterre (@TiffanySonterre) February 23, 2021

Like knowing your grandparent is following you and they don’t know that you cuss — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) February 23, 2021

This is precisely how I felt when my father joined Twitter, followed me, and then called me with a very stern reprimand when I said "F--- all of you who voted for Kavanaugh." As if I wasn't a married woman in my 40s. I can no longer swear freely here. The joy is gone. — Robinne Lee (@robinnelee) February 23, 2021

Others offered their opinions as to why Biden followed her in the first place.

I think it's bigger than you. 🥰 You resonate with the American people (and beyond). You're a great account for @potus to know what clicks with the public, beyond his 'ivory tower'. In addition, let's face it - people have to posture in front of him, he wants real. He's a person. — Julie London Ferguson (@DearBubbie) February 23, 2021

Chrissy, if he followed you, he apparently appreciates your kind of Twitter. You do you, boo, and appreciate that you might be giving him some entertainment :) — QVickiB (@QVickiB) February 23, 2021

O Honey! Honey. Do you not remember all the "Uncle Joe" memes? Do you think he's any different now that he's POTUS? He's still the fab man we've loved all alone. You stay being you. I am absolutely sure that he loves you like that too. Be well. — Dr Caveat Lector (@DrCaveatLector) February 23, 2021

Teigen and Biden’s fleeting Twitter relationship began on Jan. 20 (Inauguration Day) when Teigen posted a simple “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen was blocked by then-President Donald Trump after trolling him and finally tweeting, “Lolllllll no one likes you” in July 2017.