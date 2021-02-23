Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Begs Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter

It seems Chrissy Teigen felt like she couldn’t be her truest self as one of the few people that President Joe Biden’s @POTUS account followed on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the model — whose social media presence is beloved for its unapologetic humor — tweeted a cheeky request at the commander-in-chief.
“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”
Shortly after her tongue-in-cheek request, the POTUS account apparently obliged and stopped following her. In response, the 35-year-old cookbook author really let loose by tweeting out a string of crude language.
On Instagram, Teigen also posted screenshots of the POTUS Twitter account, showing that the number of those followed by Biden’s official account dropped from 13 to 12.
Although it’s unclear exactly why Teigen felt she couldn’t flourish as one of the rare few followed by the president, some on Twitter had their theories.
Others offered their opinions as to why Biden followed her in the first place.
Teigen and Biden’s fleeting Twitter relationship began on Jan. 20 (Inauguration Day) when Teigen posted a simple “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”
Teigen was blocked by then-President Donald Trump after trolling him and finally tweeting, “Lolllllll no one likes you” in July 2017.