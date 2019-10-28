Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Reveal Their Presidential Picks

OK, that could have been deduced already given their recent online exchange with the incumbent, in which Trump called the model and “Bring the Funny” judge the “filthy mouthed wife” of “boring” R&B singer Legend. Teigen called Trump a “pussy ass bitch” for not tagging her in his comment.

So The Donald is out of the running (and was never in it) in the Teigen-Legend household.

In an interview with Vanity Fair posted Monday, the couple was asked who they do favor for 2020.

Legend was reluctant at first, then spit it out.

“My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,” he said of the Democratic senator from Massachusetts, who has done her own verbal sparring with the president. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Teigen?

“I love Elizabeth Warren,” she said. “I also love Kamala Harris.”

So there you have it.

As for that Twitter fight with Trump, Legend told VF:

We know this president has a particular aversion to strong women coming after him, particularly women of color. So he had to call her out. Every time he does something like this, he just makes himself look more terrible. I don’t know that that incrementally convinces anyone not to vote for him, but he just proves himself to be a shitty human being every day.

Check out the full Vanity Fair cover story.