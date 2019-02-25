Chrissy Teigen's '482 Months' Pic Of John Legend Is Peak Parenting

Chrissy Teigen is at the center of another hilarious parenting moment, and fans of Pinterest will no doubt approve.

To celebrate their kids’ monthly milestones, many parents take photos of their little ones next to signs that share their age along with fun facts like their favorite food or song. Pinterest is full of ideas on how to mark the occasions.

Teigen, who has two kids with singer John Legend, over the weekend shared such a photo of their son Miles, who turned 9 months old this month. According to the sign, he loves “toys with music noises,” the books Good Night, Gorilla, and See Me Bubble, and his sister Luna, who will turn 3 in April.

Teigen later posted another “milestones” pic, but the star of this photo was a tad older than Miles.

Legend posed for the photo, and according to the sign, he’s 482 months old (the singer turned 40 in December), dislikes bad grammar and likes “The Rachel Maddow Show.” Commenters, including actress Halle Berry, left plenty of laughing emoji.

After Luna was born in 2016, Teigen joked on Instagram that she had begun celebrating monthly birthdays and posted a sweet video of Luna at 4 months old.

The cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” host is not the first person to mimic the signature baby milestones photos, but the resemblance between John and Miles made her pic extra-hilarious to fans.