EntertainmentChrissy Teigencelebrity childrenjohn legend

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome New Baby

Luna and Miles have a new sibling.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child on Friday.

Singer-songwriter Legend announced the news during a private concert, reported People.

“What a blessed day,” he told the audience, per the magazine.

A representative for Legend confirmed the birth to HuffPost.

The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Their new baby will have Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, as older siblings.

Chrissy Teigen with son Miles and daughter Luna at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

In 2020, Teigen lost an expected son they called Jack following serious pregnancy complications. The model and cookbook author later revealed she’d had an abortion to save her own life.

“I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she recalled. “It became very clear around halfway through [the pregnancy] that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new baby.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
