Chrissy Teigen Went Into Detective Mode Before She Started Dating John Legend

Long before John Legend penned the hit “All of Me” for Chrissy Teigen ― before they were married or even engaged ― the model wanted to know all about the singer’s past dating habits.

The cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” host revealed that when the two first began seeing each other in 2007, she read up on the rumors about Legend and his old girlfriends, and even scrutinized his red carpet photos.

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” Teigen said in the December issue of Vanity Fair, which features a cover photo of her alongside Legend and their daughter Luna and son Miles.

“I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything,” she said.

None of it scared her off.

Legend said things “got serious” between the two “pretty quickly,” for some of the same reasons Teigen is beloved by her fans.

“She just entertained the hell out of me, texting me,” Legend said in the magazine. “What people respond to in her tweets today was the same energy in those texts. I didn’t know that I wanted someone funny until I was actually with someone funny.”

And while the two often publicly express adoration for each other, Teigen is mindful that some people might think it’s a bit much.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch on Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

“There are some famous couples I look at and I’m like, ‘Ugh, we get it. Stop trying so hard, you’re so lame,’” Teigen said. “I think people definitely think that about us but … that’s because I think of everything.”

Mostly, the couple’s fans and the rest of the internet gush over the romantic gestures. Last weekend, for example, Teigen posted on social media about Legend making a swoon-worthy air travel detour to spend time with her when she needed it.

“I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u.”

But wait ― it gets better!

“AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline,” Teigen added. “That is love.”

That it is!