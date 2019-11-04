John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Grill Each Other In Adorable Lie Detector Test

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend aren’t afraid of telling each other the cold, hard truth.

The couple grilled each other on topics ranging from Donald Trump to their annoying habits to whom else they find attractive ― all while hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair.

Legend was certainly tough on Teigen, quizzing his wife about whether he’s good to live with (she said yes, except when he’s messy and doesn’t listen to her), whether she listens to his music when he’s not around (also yes), and whether she dislikes any of his songs (yes ― she even gave an unprompted rant on why she hates “Green Light” so much).

He also asked if she still found other men attractive, and when Teigen replied yes, he pulled out pictures of celebrities to get his wife’s take on their attractiveness.

When Teigen’s turn to ask the questions rolled around, she did not hold back.

“Are you waiting on me to lose this baby weight?” Teigen asked.

“No, you look perfect,” Legend replied seamlessly. The lie detector test showed that he was telling the truth.

Teigen also demanded to know whether Legend found any of her friends attractive, whether he wished she would dress up more often, and whether he would have married her without a prenup.

“I think prenups are a good thing to do. I actually wish I knew you were gonna be so successful. I would’ve rewritten the prenup a little bit. You’re a lot richer than I thought you’d be,” Legend teased.

“If you take one of my moneys, I will kill you,” Teigen cracked.

Watch the full clip of the ruthless-yet-adorable exchange above.