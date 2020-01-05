Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are Rightfully Obsessed With Their New Rescue Puppy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family somehow just got cuter.

The model and cookbook author posted images and videos of their new puppy to Instagram Sunday, and it’s not hard to tell that her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, and 1-year-old son, Miles, were already in love with little Petey.

In her first post, Teigen explained the family got Petey from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa ― an animal daycare that also rescues pets ― after a tip from their friend Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres had posted on Instagram about Petey’s family last week after Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa sent out a plea for help for the eight pups and their parents.

“Dire situation ... None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs,” the daycare wrote.

“Thank you @TheEllenShow for making us aware of this rescue pup family!!” Teigen tweeted on Sunday.

Petey, who is a standard poodle, was named after the parakeet from “Dumb and Dumber,” she later explained.

“If he’s anything like his dad he’ll be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen,” she wrote.

Here are all the photos and videos posted of Petey settling in with his new family (and apparent best friend Luna) so far.

this pup gonna sleep well pic.twitter.com/beuwbmS1Pj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 6, 2020