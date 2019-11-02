Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of 'Wine Drunk' John Legend Singing Ballad On Stage

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of John Legend pouring his heart out in song — after a few pours of wine.

Teigen was captured in a video laughing as her R&B star husband stands onstage at Universal Studios in California, singing a slightly different version of his hit song, “All of Me.”

“John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” Teigen tweeted on Saturday.

In the video, Legend, who is wearing a red onesie decorated with a photo of his own face, sings: “Love my curves and all my edges/ All my perfect imperfections/ I give my all to me/ I give my all to me...”

Legend’s ballad on Friday night, hilariously dedicated to himself, was a tweaked version of a 2013 song that he wrote for Teigen. The original lyrics are, “Love your curves and all your edges/ All your perfect imperfections/ Give your all to me/ I’ll give my all to you.”

The “Ordinary People” singer apparently had a fine time entertaining himself.

Teigen noted in a later tweet that Legend hopped onstage when “literally no one was watching or at the stage.”

“But then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND,” she added.

Legend offered his own explanation for the entire ordeal — onesie included.

He wrote on Instagram that the outfit was given to Teigen by someone else but given that it had his face on it, “of course I had to wear it.”

“Then I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself,” he continued. “It was a night.”