Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Got The Sweetest Set Of Tattoos

“I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” she said, talking about her son who was born last May. “I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

She added that she was much happier with the weight, compared to the first time she gave birth in 2016, when she experienced postpartum depression.

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she wrote. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”