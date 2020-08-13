Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Hint 3rd Baby Is On The Way In Music Video

Looks like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will soon have enough kids to form a basketball team.

People is reporting that numerous sources have confirmed the celebrity couple are expecting their third child. No due date was announced.

HuffPost reached out to Teigen’s publicist, but no one immediately responded.

However, a tweet promoting the video for “Wild,” a new song featuring Legend and Gary Clark Jr., suggested fans stick around to the end for a “beautiful surprise.”

That “surprise” turned out to be Legend hugging Teigen from behind as she cradled her belly.

.@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us "Wild" in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise! ❤️

▶️ https://t.co/aMxO0E2NYz pic.twitter.com/Y1Z3B0U65D — Vevo (@Vevo) August 13, 2020

Teigen’s only comment so far was this emoji tweet.

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Having at least three kids has been on Teigen’s mind for a while, according to Us Weekly, who said the model expressed a wish for a third kid after their son, Miles, was born in 2018. The couple also have a daughter, Luna, who was born in 2016.

“I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” Teigen said. “I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

You can see the new video below.

