Chrissy Teigen Says She's Leaving Twitter: 'Never Forget That Your Words Matter'

Chrissy Teigen announced she’s leaving Twitter.

The model and cookbook author, whose sassy and filterless social media persona has been a major part of her personal brand, tweeted Wednesday that she was leaving the platform because of the effect it was having on her well-being.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she added.

Teigen has been known to call out and fire back at fans who criticize her. Her posts to her enormous fan base ― more than 13.7 million ― often receive cruel and vitriolic responses.

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” she continued.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

Her account had been deactivated shortly after.

Gotham via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen, here at NBC Studios in New York City on Feb. 19, 2020, was known for outspoken comments and no-holds-barred reactions.

Earlier this week, Teigen faced backlash from fans for announcing a collaboration with Kris Jenner on a line of cleaning products. People accused her of being a sellout.

And when Teigen experienced a traumatic pregnancy loss in October and documented it via images on social media, some commenters attacked her and tried to shame her for it.

She addressed those aggressors when she later explained that the photo shoot was part of her healing process ― and an effort to reduce stigma for others.

She took a break from Twitter last May, making her account private after a dispute with New York Times food writer Alison Roman, who later apologized after an uproar over her comments.