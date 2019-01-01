Chrissy Teigen's 2019 Begins With A Hilariously Awkward Moment On Live TV

Ouch!
Chrissy Teigen’s 2019 didn’t exactly get off to the most auspicious start when a New Year’s greeting went painfully wrong on live television.
The model was cohosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Leslie Jones and Carson Daly. When the clock struck midnight, Teigen went in for a hug or a kiss with Jones ... but got whacked in the face by an umbrella instead:
Needless to say, the moment quickly went viral:
While it may have looked painful, Teigen said she’s fine:
