The public library just won over a prominent new advocate.

“Bring the Funny” judge and social media master Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter Wednesday that she visited the library for the first time in 23 years and totally dug it.

She participated in story time with 3-year-old daughter Luna and perused shelves full of cookbooks. “I could not believe my eyes,” she wrote.

I just went to the public library for the first time in *23* years. I could not believe my eyes. Did group storytelling with Luna, ran around hiding in nooks and crannies, got inspired by 1 million cookbooks and spotted many a difference in a highlights magazine. was awesome. https://t.co/4wR0tdD5UL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

“seriously. go to the library,” she wrote in another tweet. “It’s a delight.”

Even better, no reservations required.

I walked in and was like "wait you can just....walk in?" then I walked out and was like "wait you can just...walk out?" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

Teigen was responding to a library goer defending herself against critics.

There are approximately 17,000 “individual public library outlets” in the United States, according to a survey. And we suspect the branch where Teigen and Luna dropped by got a nice little boost.

We just have one question: When is she going to bring 1-year-old Miles along too?