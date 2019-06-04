Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Luna's Candy Negotiations Are The Sweetest

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna pleaded her case in “Candy Court” on Monday ― and came out a winner.

Watch the 3-year-old persuade the judge, er, Teigen, to give her a few pieces of the sweet stuff.

Her argument was convincing. “I want the candy ’cause I want it,” Luna said next to her father (and attorney?), John Legend. “And I like it.”

The hearing proceeded, in the clip below, with Teigen allowing Luna candy for good behavior ― but leaving the amount to be negotiated later.

And this is where the kid shined. She shrewdly countered Teigen’s offer of one piece with three pieces, and allowed Mom to arrive at the agreed-upon two pieces.

’Cause two pieces are way better than one.

The kid is going to be unstoppable when Halloween comes around.

Some other famous moms found the court drama riveting.

“This is BEYOND,” Gwyneth Paltrow commented.

Jennifer Garner wrote: “I’m sweating. The intensity.”