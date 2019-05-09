Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Re-created Her Mom's Golden Globes Crying Face

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, is already just as good as her mom is at creating viral content.
While the 3-year-old looks a lot like her father, singer John Legend, she’s exhibiting some of her mother’s quirks ― particularly Teigen’s awkward smile-crying face.
Few can forget the moment at the 2015 Golden Globes ceremony when Teigen, overcome with emotion at watching Legend take home the award for Best Original Song, came out with this expression:
Teigen’s reaction became a meme even faster than you could say the word and has since been used all over Twitter, Instagram and beyond.
On Wednesday, the mother of two posted a side-by-side image on Instagram of her Golden Globes expression and Luna making that very same face.
Teigen captioned the uncanny moment with, “O dear.”
Many of the model and cookbook author’s famous friends commented on the post in appreciation. Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, even quipped: “The payback begins...”
Teigen and Legend often regale their social media followers with updates on their children. The new image of Luna came from an appearance she made Tuesday alongside her dad on set at “The Voice.”
Legend posted a different snapshot of his daughter on set and wearing those giant headphones, which he captioned, “Luna carefully scrutinizing tonight’s performances.”
It seems like mother and father, like daughter.