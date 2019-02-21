Chrissy Teigen May Have Accidentally Made Bea Arthur Trend On Twitter

It seems Bea Arthur fans will take any opportunity to shout their love for the iconic “Golden Girls” actress from the rooftops lanais.
On Thursday, “Bea Arthur” began to trend on Twitter, but most people had no idea why.
Feb. 21 didn’t seem to have any overt relevance to the two-time Emmy-winning actress who died in April 2009 at the age of 86.
Her name could have started to trend due to a new Golden Girls cruise that was announced earlier this week. It could also have something to do with new details about the death of Rue McClanahan, one of Arthur’s co-stars on “The Golden Girls,” recently being released.
But most likely, it was Chrissy Teigen who unintentionally sparked “Random Bea Arthur Day.”
Picture this: early Thursday, Chrissy Teigen decided to inform her 10.8 million Twitter followers that she really loved the name Bea.
“‘bea’ is such an adorable name,” the model innocently wrote. “someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent.”
Yet it seems that a lot of her followers didn’t quite understand the pronunciation of the name.
“no you weirdos. not bee-UH. bea like bee like honeybee,” she clarified.
That’s when many fans of the “Maude” actress decided to pipe in and offer a pretty good way to remember how to properly say the name.
Not long after that, other fans took the opportunity to post their favorite GIFs of Dorothy Zbornak (Arthur’s character on “The Golden Girls”) in the comments of Teigen’s posts.
After Teigen’s post was brimming with Dorothy GIFs it seems that things got as out of control as Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia staring down at a cheesecake.
People all over Twitter started posting about Arthur, proving that being able to deliver pure snark while rocking some serious shoulder pads never goes out of style.
Teigen’s link to Bea Arthur even became a Twitter moment, if that’s any indication of its relevance.
Yet, regardless of how it happened, the fact that Arthur’s name began to trend for no apparent, or little, reason only proves that a decade after Arthur’s death, her memory is still golden.