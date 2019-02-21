Chrissy Teigen May Have Accidentally Made Bea Arthur Trend On Twitter

It seems Bea Arthur fans will take any opportunity to shout their love for the iconic “Golden Girls” actress from the rooftops lanais.

On Thursday, “Bea Arthur” began to trend on Twitter, but most people had no idea why.

Bea Arthur is trending and nobody seems to know why and this is pretty much the most Bea Arthur thing ever. I miss her sass. ALL HAIL THE QUEEN BEA! pic.twitter.com/Iezu8ri6Gl — K. A. Reynolds is writing fierce fantastical girls (@KrisRey19) February 21, 2019

Feb. 21 didn’t seem to have any overt relevance to the two-time Emmy-winning actress who died in April 2009 at the age of 86.

Her name could have started to trend due to a new Golden Girls cruise that was announced earlier this week. It could also have something to do with new details about the death of Rue McClanahan, one of Arthur’s co-stars on “The Golden Girls,” recently being released.

But most likely, it was Chrissy Teigen who unintentionally sparked “Random Bea Arthur Day.”

Happy Random Bea Arthur Day! Lets not forget that one time Bea Atthur crushed the Urkel dance with Steve Urkel while MaCaulay Culkin and Betty White looked on as she called out MC Hammer. Peak 90s pic.twitter.com/L8j5OeDKZj — Rudy Roods (@RoodsRoods) February 21, 2019

Picture this: early Thursday, Chrissy Teigen decided to inform her 10.8 million Twitter followers that she really loved the name Bea.

“‘bea’ is such an adorable name,” the model innocently wrote. “someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent.”

"bea" is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2019

Yet it seems that a lot of her followers didn’t quite understand the pronunciation of the name.

“no you weirdos. not bee-UH. bea like bee like honeybee,” she clarified.

no you weirdos. not bee-UH. bea like bee like honeybee. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2019

That’s when many fans of the “Maude” actress decided to pipe in and offer a pretty good way to remember how to properly say the name.

Like the iconic Bea Arthur from the golden girls pic.twitter.com/uEbqFv6TGl — Arianna Almaraz (@Saga523) February 21, 2019

Not long after that, other fans took the opportunity to post their favorite GIFs of Dorothy Zbornak (Arthur’s character on “The Golden Girls”) in the comments of Teigen’s posts.

After Teigen’s post was brimming with Dorothy GIFs it seems that things got as out of control as Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia staring down at a cheesecake.

People all over Twitter started posting about Arthur, proving that being able to deliver pure snark while rocking some serious shoulder pads never goes out of style.

The question isn't "Why is Bea Arthur trending today" -- the question is "Why isn't Bea Arthur trending EVERY day?" pic.twitter.com/IbTruYnPPZ — FGvW (@FatGirlvsWorld) February 21, 2019

What a beautiful day to awake and find Bea Arthur trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/BJYLo3rSmO — Chadthreesixty (@Chadthreesixty) February 21, 2019

Bea Arthur is trending. I'm here for the gifs. pic.twitter.com/tTnFRqFcOr — Vickey🥃 (@VickeyNapier) February 21, 2019

Bea Arthur is trending and this is probably my one shot to post my Dorothy Zbornak mood board. #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/OTyCtzJqf9 — JaimeALF (@Jaime_alf) February 21, 2019

Bea Arthur trending got me like pic.twitter.com/R0e4dp4b2K — Mike Denison (@mikd33) February 21, 2019

Bea Arthur is a mood: pic.twitter.com/KtsmuSArmk — my cat is probably cooler than yours (@non_fele) February 21, 2019

You know it's going to be a good day when you open Twitter and Bea Arthur is trending. All hail the ORIGINAL Queen Bea! #BeaArthur pic.twitter.com/UaYlMGEkXk — Becky Bieber (@Becky1012) February 21, 2019

Bea Arthur trending is a good time to remind everyone that she was an incredible friend to LGBTQ people.



Thank you for being a friend, Bea. 🥰https://t.co/q0dzQ5jYYD — GLAAD (@glaad) February 21, 2019

Chrissy Teigen mentioned the name Bea and now Bea Arthur is trending and people don't know why and are just posting Bea Arthur appreciation and think that's a swell thing. Yay Dorothy Zbornak. pic.twitter.com/ISzxR91ja5 — Barb. just Barb (@spicedrum) February 21, 2019

Teigen’s link to Bea Arthur even became a Twitter moment, if that’s any indication of its relevance.