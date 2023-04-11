Chrissy Teigen Takes The High Road In Response To Getting Mom-Shamed

Chrissy Teigen chose the high road after being called out on Instagram over a photo she posted of her family while on vacation in Italy.

Over the weekend, the “Cravings” cookbook author shared a picture of herself walking alongside husband John Legend, who was using a baby carrier to hold the couple’s third child, Esti.

Advertisement

She captioned the post with a sweet story about the first time that she and Legend traveled to Venice way back in 2007, when they were “just a couple of crazy child-free kids.”

It “was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night,” she wrote, referring to the clothing retailer.

“We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew.”

Despite the cute story, a certain follower took issue with how Esti was positioned, commenting that the couple needed to figure out “How to wear the carrier right.”

Advertisement

Teigen responded with civility, telling the critic that “‘right’ is how she is comfortable.”

The model added, “She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy,” saying that the girl “is safe and happy.”

And that’s that!

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13. The two are also parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son, Miles.

Esti’s full name is Esti Maxine Stephens, as Legend’s legal surname is Stephens.

The little one shares a sweet connection with the singer’s side of the family, which Legend explained in a February interview with E! News.

“It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” the entertainer said at the time. “[The choice of name] wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’”

Advertisement