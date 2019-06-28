Chrissy Teigen's Mom Trolls Her By Wearing Her Clothes

Chrissy Teigen delightfully called out her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, after she copied one of her looks to a T.

Vilailuck Teigen donned an aquamarine dress with feathery sleeves, which Chrissy Teigen wore on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. VilailuckTeigen posed in the dress, grinning in stilettos that helped show off the dress’s thigh-high slit.

″@chrissyteigen so who wore it better?” Vilailuck Teigen captioned the side-by-side photos on her Instagram post.

It looks like trolling runs in the family.

“Oh my god you dork,” Chrissy Teigen commented on the post, while model and actress Brooklyn Decker just added heart-eye emojis.

We’d have to call it a tie.

Vilailuck Teigen regularly shows up in Chrissy Teigen’s Instagrams, as she lives with her daughter, husband John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, in Beverly Hills.

Last October, Chrissy Teigen posted a heartwarming video of her mother, who was born and raised in Thailand, becoming an American citizen.

“YES MOM!! Congrats,” the “Lip Sync Battle” host and cookbook author captioned the video of her mom saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

Though Chrissy Teigen’s father doesn’t make quite as many appearances as her mom, he lives around the corner from the family’s mansion ― despite the fact that he and Vilailuck Teigen are still married.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” the model told Us Weekly last year. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”