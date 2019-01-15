Chrissy Teigen Perfectly Explains Why She Posts 'Real Mom S**t' Online

Chrissy Teigen is known for her honest takes on motherhood, and in a new interview she opened up about why she makes it a point to post about “real mom shit” online.

As Good Housekeeping’s February cover star, the model and cookbook author dished on parenting. (She and her husband, singer John Legend, have two kids, Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months.) In the interview, she spoke about how her body changed after having kids and why it’s important for her to share her experience as a mom online ― including the time she posted a photo that showed her in postpartum mesh underwear.

“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ … But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different,” she said. “That’s why, my posts of real mom shit, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”

She went on to describe what it’s like to be bombarded with negative comments on social media, especially remarks about her body. She clarified, though, that her happiness comes from a much more important place.

“It’s all about trying to be happy with myself. Because I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that’s relentless and amazing, and I am very happy,” she said. “This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don’t have to be a swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I’m happy to be going through this transition.”

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents to Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months this week.

As for her choice to openly discuss motherhood as well as politics and other topics with her millions of online followers, Teigen said she thinks more brands today are seeing the value of “authentic voices.” She added that she has no plans to cut back on her candid commentary.