Chrissy Teigen Leaves 'Never Have I Ever' Amid Courtney Stodden Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen will no longer be making a guest appearance on Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” after revelations that the model and cookbook author once bullied and harassed a teenaged Courtney Stodden.

Teigen had been set to narrate an episode of the coming-of-age comedy-drama’s second season, which premieres in July. Her part had already been taped, but a show spokesperson told Vulture that Teigen “decided to step away from the guest role” and is “expected to be recast.”

An official reason for her departure has not been given, but every news outlet to cover the development has pointed out that it comes on the heels of Stodden describing the harassment they received from Teigen in the past.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen in February 2020. She will no longer be appearing on the second season of "Never Have I Ever."

Stodden, who came out in April as non-binary, became famous in 2011 at the age of 16 after their marriage to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 years old at the time. Stodden, now 26, has since alleged that Hutchison was verbally abusive and that they felt “groomed” and “taken advantage of.” The couple finalized their divorce last year.

But when the marriage first made headlines back in 2011, the media largely made Stodden the punchline of cruel jokes focused on their age, appearance and clothing. In a May interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden described the vitriol they received from the press, the general public and celebrities including Teigen.

They said Teigen would privately message them and tell them to kill themselves, or say things like, “I can’t wait for you to die.”

Teigen publicly tweeted similar things around the same time, including saying her “fantasy” was Stodden taking a “dirt nap” or tweeting at Stodden to “go. to sleep. forever.”

Teigen apologized shortly after the Daily Beast interview came out, saying she had been an “insecure, attention seeking troll” and that she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed” by her past behavior.