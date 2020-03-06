Chrissy Teigen Says She's Been Tortured By Recurring Nightmare, Wakes Up In Sweat

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t been living the dream life after all.

The model and “Bring the Funny” judge, who’s married to John Legend, disclosed Thursday that she’s been tormented by a recurring nightmare that wakes her up in a sweat. Her fitful rest has persisted for months, she said.

“I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares,” Teigen said on her Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight. “I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It’s always the same nightmare.”

Teigen shared a snippet of her Story on Twitter, explaining that her fitful rest has left her sad and tired on a daily basis. “I can’t live this way anymore,” she said. “I truly can’t. I cannot do this nightmare again. I’m, like, trapped ... ”

I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight pic.twitter.com/QUaYLtB65D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2020

Teigen noted in the tweet that she would sleep in a different room to perhaps change her luck.

And you know what? It worked! She told an an inquiring fan Friday that she slept through the night and didn’t suffer the nightmare. “It was SO much better,” she wrote.

It was SO much better. I slept through the entire night, had no nightmare and woke up at a reasonable time. First time in MANY months!! https://t.co/Cn0pfxxewr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2020

Sweet dreams, Chrissy.