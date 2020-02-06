Chrissy Teigen Wants You To Have An 'Organizational Orgasm' Over Her Pantry

If you’ve always wanted to peek into Chrissy Teigen’s pantry, now is your chance. The “Bring the Funny” judge promised kitchen voyeurs an “organizational orgasm” as she showed off her pristine food storage space after it was professionally redone.

“Look how purdy my pantry is!” she wrote on an Instagram gallery of her stocked shelves this week. (Make sure to click the arrow for all the pics.)

Many admirers, including comedian Whitney Cummings and model Brooklyn Decker, commented on the hot sauce surplus. And dig those jelly varieties, too. Never a dull PB&J at the Teigen/John Legend house.

Kim Kardashian recently gave the curious a look at her pantries and massive walk-in fridge, but Teigen still gets the hot sauce edge.