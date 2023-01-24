Chrissy Teigen seems to be embracing the stickier side of motherhood.

On Monday, the model posted her first Instagram photo of herself since giving birth to her third child, Esti Maxine, on Jan. 13, and it’s pretty obvious that no filters or editing were involved.

The photo shows Teigen with her face obscured by a large hat and donning a long, black dress with stains on her skirt and breasts, likely from breast milk or other leakage.

In her caption, Teigen refers to having to “bandage together” a wound from her labor, which involved a cesarean section.

“omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” she wrote.

Teigen’s fans praised her for her honest portrayal of postpartum life.

“Nothing says postpartum authenticity like milk stains!” one fan commented on Teigen’s post.

“Love that you are normalizing leaking through everything in the first weeks postpartum,” another fan commented. “You wake up at night and you’re like ‘Is it pee? Is it milk? Or is it sweat?’ So many body fluid options.”

“The soggy stage.. everything is soggy ❤️” another fan joked.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star followed up her post with an Instagram story featuring another stain.

“Wonderful,” Teigen jokingly captioned the photo.

Teigen shows off a second stain. Screenshot @chrissyteigen/Instagram

The cookbook author has been candid about the messier aspects of life after giving birth.

Last week, she posted her first photo of her newborn, which featured her two other children with her husband, John Legend: 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.