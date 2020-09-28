Chrissy Teigen Explains 'Very Bad' Pregnancy Bleeding: 'There's Really Nothing To Do'

Chrissy Teigen went on social media to carefully explain her current hospitalization amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3.

The 34-year-old has been on “super serious bed rest” for “a few weeks” and posted an extensive Instagram Story on Sunday explaining why, telling fans she’s been heavily bleeding and can only get up to use the bathroom or take baths.

“I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for a month. Maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. But, mine was a lot,” she told fans.

She went on to add that she’d find a lot of blood whenever she’d go to the bathroom and that this weekend, it “was like if you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there.”

“It’s so weird because I feel really good. I feel like I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise ... I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with,” she said, adding, “It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding. That’s obviously very bad.”

While she thanked fans for their love and care for her well-being, she did push back on doctors on Twitter or in her direct messages who try to diagnose her.

“You have to trust me that I have very good doctors who know what they’re doing, who know the entire story. There’s so much more than you can ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys,” she said.

On a more granular level, Teigen explained that one of the problems she’s experiencing is that her “placenta is really, really weak,” but that she feels “really good” and that the “baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles.”

“He’s so different than they were. He’s strong. I’m so excited for him because he’s so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can’t wait for him,” she said, describing her placenta as the “shittiest house” that’s “falling apart.”

Teigen explained that the next few weeks are the “danger zone” for her to get through.

“We have to get through this first. so, yeah, it is scary, but it’s scary in the way that there’s really nothing to do,” she said, assuring fans again that she’s doing everything she can and that she doesn’t need their advice, as it makes her “anxious” and “nervous” that she’s doing something wrong.

She echoed those sentiments in a tweet:

I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients 🙏🏼😊🙏🏼 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

The mom of Luna and Miles also shared some lighter updates of her hospital stay on both Instagram and Twitter.

In one clip of husband John Legend, she notes that he was looking for a “mini bar” in her hospital room. Spoiler alert: He did not find one.