Chrissy Teigen Had Sex With John Legend In A Democratic National Convention Bathroom

Chrissy Teigen said Thursday that she and husband John Legend once had sex in a bathroom at a Democratic National Convention.

The model and TV personality made the admission in a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with host James Corden on “The Late Late Show.” (Watch the video below.)

When asked to name the strangest place she had ever been intimate with her EGOT-winning spouse, Teigen opted to answer instead of eating what would have been a serving of bull penis.

Her explanation required some clarification, she said. She used to call the audacious tryst “sex at that Obama thing,” but wanted viewers to know “it wasn’t with them or near them.”

Teigen had attempted to clear that up before, but thanks for the update, Chrissy! She didn’t specify whether it was the DNC that preceded Barack Obama’s election in 2008 or his reelection four years later.

Now, about those times on a plane and at Fred Segal ...