Chrissy Teigen Takes John Legend Trolling To New Heights With ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ PJs

Chrissy Teigen continues to make sure her husband, John Legend, doesn’t forget that he was dubbed People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier this month.

The cookbook author and model posted a photo to Instagram on Friday showing her with friends Paul Barbosa and Bronwyn Reed ― all wearing a custom pajama set decorated with photos of Legend’s People cover.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!!!” Teigen wrote in the post’s caption.

Teigen has had fun publicly teasing Legend over the title ever since it was bestowed on him.

Earlier this month, she tweeted out a photo of the magazine cover, writing, “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

She also changed her Twitter bio to read: “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

Last week, Teigen tweeted a video of Legend dancing for the camera in an elf outfit ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” where he performed a bit as the “sexiest elf alive.”

“Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family,” she joked.

sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/15QEbyBuoW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 22, 2019