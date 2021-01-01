Chrissy Teigen's Sober New Year's Eve Was 'Lit'

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote in the Story. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

She said she’s been “sober ever since,” and urged her fans to read Whitaker’s book, “even if you can’t see yourself doing [it] or just plain don’t want to,” because “it’s still an incredible read.”

Teigen doubled down on the sentiment in a tweet on New Year’s Day, saying that the book is “incredible and I recommend it highly if you’re also done with making an ass of yourself and feeling like shit.”

A non-alcoholic cheers to you, Chrissy.