Chrissy Teigen's Sober New Year's Eve Was 'Lit'

While some were throwing back flutes of champagne to ring in 2021, Chrissy Teigen was playing Rummikub.
The model and cookbook author celebrated New Year’s Eve with her husband, musician John Legend ― as well as celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal ― sans alcohol. In an Instagram post Thursday night, Teigen showed off their activity of the evening: apple-peeling (presumably for cinnamon rolls) and Rummikub.
“cinnamon rolling into the new year lol sober new year is l i t,” Teigen wrote in the caption.
Her other posts for the night featured well wishes to fans and “positive ~*v i b e s*~.”
Earlier this week, Teigen, 35, said on her Instagram Stories that the book “Quit Like a Woman,” by Holly Whitaker, helped change her mind about drinking.
“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote in the Story. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”
She said she’s been “sober ever since,” and urged her fans to read Whitaker’s book, “even if you can’t see yourself doing [it] or just plain don’t want to,” because “it’s still an incredible read.”
Teigen doubled down on the sentiment in a tweet on New Year’s Day, saying that the book is “incredible and I recommend it highly if you’re also done with making an ass of yourself and feeling like shit.”
A non-alcoholic cheers to you, Chrissy.