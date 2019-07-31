Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son, Miles, is about to make life a bit more difficult for Mom and Dad ― he’s learning to walk.
Teigen, a social media personality and judge on “Bring the Funny,” posted a cute video of Miles’ progress on Tuesday. “It’s official. we are screwed,” she wrote.
As seen below, the 1-year-old can now motor a bit and he does it with joy. And when he falls, it’s time to give himself a round of applause.
Teigen, who sometimes chronicles the milestones of Miles and big sister Luna, posted a video of what she believed were Miles’ first steps on July 23. You can see how quickly he has progressed since then.
People on Twitter loved Tuesday’s update:
