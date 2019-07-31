Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son, Miles, is about to make life a bit more difficult for Mom and Dad ― he’s learning to walk.

Teigen, a social media personality and judge on “Bring the Funny,” posted a cute video of Miles’ progress on Tuesday. “It’s official. we are screwed,” she wrote.

As seen below, the 1-year-old can now motor a bit and he does it with joy. And when he falls, it’s time to give himself a round of applause.

it's official. we are screwed pic.twitter.com/PKZ2AHPFgp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2019

Teigen, who sometimes chronicles the milestones of Miles and big sister Luna, posted a video of what she believed were Miles’ first steps on July 23. You can see how quickly he has progressed since then.

I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count? pic.twitter.com/LBYz1jCCIY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2019

People on Twitter loved Tuesday’s update:

Omg he clapped for himself I canttttttt pic.twitter.com/0ATp4hcMEk — We comin’ to snatch 🗽: 👸🏾🐐🎾 (@likethemovie19) July 30, 2019

We have a walker!

WE HAVE A WALKER!! pic.twitter.com/lWdPsABBn5 — Austin_G (@AustinGrzesko65) July 30, 2019

Cutest little Hell-on-wheels I've ever seen! Wear comfy shoes girl.. From experience- you'll be doing lots of running lol — Jessica Girardo (@JessicaGirardo) July 30, 2019

The clap at the end pic.twitter.com/VTuweImhOo — Trump's a racist (@dudelove88) July 30, 2019

Lol! I love that he clapped hands afterwards 🤣 this is the type of self-love I need to give myself! — Daneka Meyer (@MeyerDaneka) July 30, 2019

Put your running shoes on now, Chrissy! Ain’t no stopping him now. — Salmita (@Salma_Gutierrez) July 30, 2019

He skipped walking and went straight to running! He was gone! — Lakisha Jackson Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) July 30, 2019

Awwww! His little victory clap. So adorable! — J. Aaron (@JeanaAaron) July 31, 2019