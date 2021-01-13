Chrissy Teigen Gets Back Tattoo In Honor Of 'Sexy' New John Legend Song

Chrissy Teigen has some brand new ink.

In an Instagram video post on Tuesday, the “Cravings” cookbook author revealed a sentimental tattoo down her spine, honoring John Legend’s new song “Ooh Laa.”

Tattoo artist to the stars Winter Stone did the honors and, according to the video, it looks like Teigen got inked at home.

Legend’s song is the soundtrack to most of the video, but at once point, the singer asks his wife of the first time they listened to the new tune.

“Tell everyone about the first time that you heard this song,” Legend says, with a slight smile while looking at Teigen.

Getty/Winter Stone

When Teigen insists she can’t remember it, Legend says, “I remember. It was in our bedroom,” with a cheeky smile.

“We had to test run it to make sure it worked,” he says, before looking directly into the camera and adding, “It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time.”

“Just say it! Just say what you want to say!” Teigen jokes, hinting that her husband is dancing around saying something more risqué.

In a separate Instagram post, Stone wrote that it was “a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine.”

“John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!!” he said. “And if you haven’t heard BIGGER LOVE John’s new album: listen it’s so good!”

In November, Teigen got “Jack” tattooed on her wrist after she experienced the loss of a pregnancy.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” Teigen wrote in a post announcing the couple’s loss at the time.

“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”