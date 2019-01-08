Chrissy Teigen always keeps things real with her followers.

The supermodel and cookbook author, who is currently vacationing with her family and friends, polled her Twitter friends to see if they’d like to see the hives that have developed on her rear:

I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It’s gross — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

When the majority of her followers said no at the time (the poll is now at 66 percent yes), the 33-year-old offered another option.

“I will spare you butt hives,” she joked. “What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies.”

okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Over 83 percent of people (as of publishing time) voted to see the “thigh hives” and “fun stretchies,” which Teigen happily posted on her timeline.

“The people have spoken,” she said, later adding in another follow-up tweet, “We still sure about the butt?”

“It seems pretty clear that you want to show us,” one follower told Teigen, who readily agreed.

“I really do,” she wrote.

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Teigen has shared video and pictures of her stretch marks before and recently shared a clip of her “stretchies” last year after giving birth.

“I guess these just aren’t going to go away. This is my new body,” she says in the video, which shows Teigen wearing a swimsuit bottom. Teigen captioned the tweet “mom bod alert!”

Teigen revealed her stretch marks because she felt like the bodies most people see on social media don’t always reflect other people’s reality. “I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing,” she tweeted in July.

She added: “Also I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”