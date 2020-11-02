Chrissy Teigen Reveals Tattoo Honoring Her Son Jack After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen has revealed a new tattoo honoring her late son, Jack, following her recent pregnancy loss.
The 34-year-old model and cookbook author shared an image of the tattoo that honors the baby she and her husband, musician John Legend, 41, were expecting. They suffered the loss after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
In a Sept. 30 Twitter post, Teigen told her followers that despite multiple blood transfusions, she and her medical team were unable to provide enough fluids to sustain the baby. She had been posting regular updates on social media about her pregnancy complications and subsequent hospitalization due to excessive bleeding caused by a partial placental abruption.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” Teigen wrote at the time. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
The couple also have a daughter, Luna, 4, and a son, Miles, 2. In an essay about the experience published in late October, Teigen said Jack will be “explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see.”
