And the winner of Season 16 of “The Voice” is ...

The model and cookbook author faced a mini-backlash when fans of NBC’s singing competition accused her of prematurely revealing who had won Tuesday night’s final.

Anyway, Teigen retweeted two posts from the television show’s official account to celebrate the achievement of her spouse and Jarmon.

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Some fans, however, complained that Teigen had dropped a spoiler for the show ― which hadn’t yet aired in some places.

Teigen tweeted what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek apology in which she claimed to be “truly sorry.”

“I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay,” she wrote. “But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Teigen followed it up with this zinger:

well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Spoilers have become a thorny issue in recent weeks.

Fans of HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” and hit movie “Avengers: Endgame” have debated for how long people should steer clear of revealing plot points.

The “Avengers” cast even launched a viral #DontSpoilTheEndGame campaign.

Many fans rushed to Teigen’s defense, however, and suggested people should probably stay off social media if they don’t want to see spoilers from their favorite shows that are airing in real time.

Meghan McCain, meanwhile, showed solidarity with this tweet:

It happens to the best of us girl... 😚 https://t.co/7ovJnzonJC — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 22, 2019

McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View” caused controversy Monday when she revealed to a shocked audience a spoiler for the “Thrones” ending.