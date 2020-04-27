Chrissy Teigen is just trying to enjoy her time in coronavirus lockdown, and internet trolls have a lot to say about it.

The 34-year-old model and cookbook author shared a quirky video of herself in a bathing suit, telling her followers: “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst with thirst.”

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Teigen, who often posts playful and relatable content on Twitter, quickly racked up comments to the video. While many showed support, there were plenty of body-shaming haters who shared unkind thoughts.

One person wrote that the former Sports Illustrated cover girl was “shaped like SpongeBob.” Another wrote that she was “built like a rectangle.”

Not one to shy away from an internet fight, Teigen responded to many of the remarks. She quipped to one, “I know u ain’t talking.”

She told a supporter, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far.”

In response to another supporter, Teigen said, “Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Teigen also made the point that, no matter what she does with her body, she’ll be criticized for it. “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Post what you want, Chrissy, and never stop dishing it back!