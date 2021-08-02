Chrissy Teigen Explains Why Her 'First Sober Italian Getaway' Was 'So Trippy'

Chrissy Teigen is back on Instagram chronicling her travels, following a return to social media after apologizing for her role in bullying a teenage Courtney Stodden about a decade ago.

Teigen told followers all about attending a UNICEF Summer gala in Capri, Italy, where her husband, John Legend, performed on Sunday.

The model said it was “trippy” to attend the event, as it was her “first sober Italian getaway.”

“It was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at,” the 35-year-old said. “That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy.”

“Anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun,” the “Lip Sync Battle” host added. “I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”

Teigen previously told followers in December 2020 that she was giving up alcohol.

The model said at the time that she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

The comments are similar to a 2017 interview Teigen did with Cosmopolitan, in which she said she went to Bali for a wellness retreat to reset her relationship to alcohol.

David Livingston via Getty Images Teigen attends the premiere of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" on Sept. 16, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she said at the time. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected.”

“And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that,” the “Cravings” author added. “You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.