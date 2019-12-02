Chrissy Teigen Is Totally Unfazed By Troll Calling Out Her 'Chefs And Nannies'

When engaging on social media with Chrissy Teigen, queen of quick wit and comebacks, it’s important to bring your A-game ― otherwise you’ll get destroyed.
One troll in particular decided to come for the “Cravings” cookbook author and model on Friday, right after she made a holiday post on Instagram thanking her household staff.
“Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional ❤️” Teigen wrote in the caption of a photo of three employees, who were hugging her children, Luna and Miles.
One person, in an attempt to put Teigen on the spot, responded: “Thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.”
Teigen, as usual, remained unflappable.
“Literally just said that but you sure got me,” she replied.
Teigen has been pretty forthright about the army of domestic workers she and her husband, John Legend, employ to keep their home running and kids happy.
“I hate pretending that we do it on our own,” she said in an October interview with Vanity Fair. “We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don’t know how my mom did it.”
Teigen, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Nov. 30, also has her mom living with the family.
Despite her household staff, Teigen has plenty of “real mom shit,” which she shares with followers online.
“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’” Teigen said in a candid conversation with Good Housekeeping earlier this year.
“But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different,” she added. “That’s why, my posts of real mom shit, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”