Chrissy Teigen Savages Commenter Who Criticized Her 'Revealing' Top

It’s surprising that people continue to call out Chrissy Teigen, given how badly it tends to backfire.

On Friday, the model, cookbook author, social media aficionado and queen of clapbacks fired off yet another signature retort after a commenter on one of her Instagram posts invited her wrath with a snarky remark.

The post shows Teigen with her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, who looks as though she’s fixing the lapel on her mom’s pink blazer, which is worn loosely without a shirt underneath. “On set with my stylist,” Teigen had captioned the photo.

“Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” the user commented.

The mom-of-two made a very obvious point with her comeback: “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Her response comes as no surprise given how outspoken she’s been about breastfeeding and motherhood. When her children Luna and Miles were nursing, she shared multiple (often very entertaining) images of her experience with breastfeeding.

The “Cravings” author also shut down negative comments last weekend, when she was criticized for her hired help. Teigen had shared an image of her children along with three employees, captioning the image: “Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional ❤️.”

One Instagrammer tried to take a shot, saying “AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.’”

“Literally just said that but you sure got me,” Teigen fired back.

Who will step up to bat next? They run a high risk of Teigen knocking it right out of the park.