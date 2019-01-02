Chrissy Teigen Talked About Vaginal Steaming On New Year's Eve, And People Got Pissed

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold back, and she certainly didn’t censor herself while co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve show.

The supermodel and cookbook author surprised viewers by chatting about vaginal steaming with fellow co-host Carson Daly.

“Classical vaginal steaming ... yeah, I like to steam my vag,” the 33-year-old Teigen said as a photo that she posted on Instagram of her doing the treatment popped up on screen.

“Listen, I don’t like to do it, but if GP [Gwyneth Paltrow] tells me to do it, I’m kinda into it,” Teigen added.

“What does that mean?” Daly asked.

“You steam your ― listen, there’s a lot to it,” she said, trying to explain. He joked, “You should be in prison.”

Some viewers weren’t happy that Teigen brought up a topic like that on national television, especially because young kids were tuned in:

Still recovering from the absolute WORST New Year’s Eve broadcast in my life!?! @nbc @CarsonDaly @chrissyteigen What a waste of my final hour of 2018! My poor kids! I really don’t even know how to explain “vaginal steaming” to them?!?! 😩. — Lori Ulmer (@LoriUlmer4) January 1, 2019

#NBCNYE Ok, now, really? My 9-yr-old son does not need to hear about Chrissy's vaginal steaming. Please god, someone resurrect Dick Clark.... — Mindibeth Wynne (@MindiWynne) January 1, 2019

Maybe I’m old but not that old. Watching NBC with my 12 year old 20 min before the ball drops and Chrissy Teigen starts talking about vaginal steaming. Really?! The host of NYE...vaginal steaming? Come on...have a little CLASS. Too many families watching honey. Not cute. — Holly Grisham (@grisham_holly) January 1, 2019

AND @NBC showed a photo of said vaginal steaming. What the hell is wrong with you people?? How is this family appropriate? I’m confused... — Holly Grisham (@grisham_holly) January 1, 2019

.@chrissyteigen just said vaginal steaming on national television. 2019, here we come. — Morgan Hopkins (@theFword527) January 1, 2019

thanks to #NBCNewYearsEve I had to explain to my 8 year old son what vaginal steaming is. Thanks #chrissyteigen, real classy. — Patrick (@thatmarineguy87) January 1, 2019

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*,” she captioned the photo on Instagram on June 2018.

But Jennifer Gunter, a San Francisco–based OB/GYN and writer, advised people to exercise caution before attempting the steams, as they are completely unnecessary.

“Claims that [vaginal steams] can somehow impact vaginal or uterine health are not biologically plausible,” Gunter said in 2016. “A vagina does not need to be detoxed. Ever. The vagina is a self-cleaning oven. That is why we have good bacteria.” Vaginal steaming aside, Teigen had a bit of a rough start to 2019, when she slammed into an umbrella while attempting to kiss co-host Leslie Jones at midnight on the broadcast.