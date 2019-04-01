Chrissy Teigen Is Keeping Her Weight On, Thank You Very Much

Chrissy Teigen says the 20 pounds she’s gained in the past couple of years is her “new normal,” and she’s embracing it.

The TV host, model and cookbook author, who often tells her fans about her cravings and culinary adventures via social media, on Saturday addressed the question of how she can “eat like this.” The answer, it turns out, is simple ― and relatable.

"how do you eat like this??" - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

“I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” she wrote, referring to her son, who was born last May. “I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

Teigen then referred to her experiences with postpartum depression after her daughter Luna was born in 2016. “The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she wrote. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

Earlier that day, true to form, Teigen had described an apple fritters, ice cream, Korean barbecue and meatball sub food parade.

yesterday we went to Joy in Highland Park & ordered, I am serious, everything on the menu. then we went to donut friend across the street and had apple fritters. then we went to somi somi for ice cream in k-town. then we went to Korean bbq. then I had a meatball sub at home. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

She also pledged to make a Thanksgiving dinner.