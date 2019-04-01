Chrissy Teigen Is Keeping Her Weight On, Thank You Very Much

Chrissy Teigen says the 20 pounds she’s gained in the past couple of years is her “new normal,” and she’s embracing it.
The TV host, model and cookbook author, who often tells her fans about her cravings and culinary adventures via social media, on Saturday addressed the question of how she can “eat like this.” The answer, it turns out, is simple ― and relatable.
“I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” she wrote, referring to her son, who was born last May. “I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”
Teigen then referred to her experiences with postpartum depression after her daughter Luna was born in 2016. “The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she wrote. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”
Earlier that day, true to form, Teigen had described an apple fritters, ice cream, Korean barbecue and meatball sub food parade.
She also pledged to make a Thanksgiving dinner.
Oh yeah, it happened.