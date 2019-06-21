Chrissy Teigen's Son Says His 'First Word,' And It's Really Adorable

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 1-year-old son is a heart-melter.

Teigen posted a sweet video Thursday of Miles repeatedly saying, “yeah!” when his grandma, Vilailuck Teigen, asked him if he loves Mom, Dad and sister Luna.

“When your first word is ‘yeah!’” Teigen captioned her video on Instagram.

The “Cravings” author noted that the boy took after his dad. “Luna’s first word was ‘no.’ They’re exactly us,” she wrote in the comments, per Us Weekly.

Miles seemed to utter a delayed “Ma-ma” in an Instagram video Teigen posted in May, but “yeah!” as his official first word sounds cool by us. Stay positive, Miles.

Earlier this week, Teigen got drilled by some critics after she posted a video on Instagram of Luna at the dentist. Some said it was too late for her first appointment. So did Teigen clap back? In the word of Miles, “yeah!”