Rio De Janeiro's Christ The Redeemer Lit Up To Look Like Doctors On Front Lines

The iconic Brazilian statue Christ the Redeemer was seen wearing a coat and stethoscope on Easter Sunday.

Projections of health care workers were cast onto the monument in an effort to honor those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

View of the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer that reads "Thank you" in many languages on April 12.

As part of a tribute to those on the front lines, the projections on the Rio de Janeiro figure included videos of medical workers alongside flags of nations around the world and messages of hope.

View of a medical worker on the illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer.

The Portuguese phrases “Obrigado,” meaning “Thank you,” and #FiqueEmCasa,” meaning “Stay at home,” were also projected onto the statue.

In Rio, Christ the Redeemer receives a coat and stethoscope projection in honor of health professionals. #HealthWorkers

In Rio, Christ the Redeemer receives a coat and stethoscope projection in honor of health professionals.

Last month, the statue was illuminated with flags of nations with reported cases of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Brazil became the “first country in the southern hemisphere to surpass 1,000 deaths with coronavirus.” per the BBC.

The news comes amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s outward skepticism of the disease and public distaste for social distancing measures. Bolsonaro has been seen going out for doughnuts during the global health crisis and wiping his nose on his wrist before shaking an elderly women’s hand.