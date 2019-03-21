CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say they inadvertently charged the mosque terror suspect with the murder of a person who is still alive.

Police charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant with a single, representative count of murder after 50 people were killed in Friday’s attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

But police on Thursday said in a statement they made an error on the charging sheet prepared for Tarrant’s first court appearance Saturday.

Police said they have spoken with the person incorrectly named on the document and have apologized, and said they would change the charge sheet.

Police did not offer further details of what went wrong or make anybody available for an interview.

The name of the person on the charging sheet has been suppressed by court order.