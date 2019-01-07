Christian Bale's Accent Is Freaking Out People On Twitter

Christian Bale thanked Satan on Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe for playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice.” But it wasn’t just what he said that caused a sensation on social media.

It was how he said it: in his own natural English accent.

The actor is famous for both his physical and vocal transformations in films such as “Vice,” “American Hustle” and “The Fighter.” And while he routinely speaks with his natural accent in interviews, hearing it during the Golden Globes still came as a bit of a shock to many viewers, even those who knew his nationality: