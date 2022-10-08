Christian Bale Says He Had ‘No Idea What To Do’ On The Set Of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian Bale said he had “no idea what to do” with the green screen on the set of Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the 48-year-old actor, who starred as the skin-tight black speedo-wearing supervillain Gorr the God Butcher in the recent Thor sequel, opened up about the “monotonous” filming experience.

“That’s the first time I’ve done that,” he said, referring to green-screen acting. “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do.”

“Love and Thunder,” the fourth film in the “Thor” franchise, hit the big screen in June and follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a quest to find inner peace while clashing against Bale’s god-slaying villain.

Although Bale previously got a taste of the super-powered realm from suiting up as Batman in the “Dark Knight” trilogy before ditching DC Comics for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he admitted that he fumbled through the filming process.

“I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next,” he recalled. “They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?’”

Nonetheless, Gorr, a vengeance-seeking antagonist, isn’t the easiest to root for, and Bale said he’s been good at “not liking” his nefarious character.

“I’ve never quite gotten that thing from actors who I respect immensely who go like, ‘Oh, you gotta like your character,’” the Oscar-winner explained. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know if they’ll like him. I’m good not liking him.’”

In June, Bale admitted to not knowing what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was when he joined the cast of “Love And Thunder.”

“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much,’” Bale said. “I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

