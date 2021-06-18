Eriksen has been in the hospital in Copenhagen since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening match at the European Championship last Saturday.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings ― it has been incredible to see and feel,” the player said in a statement released Friday. “The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia.”