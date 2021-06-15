Danish Soccer Player Christian Eriksen Shares First Instagram Post Since Collapse On Field

In a statement, Eriksen previously said: “Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

Following Eriksen’s collapse during Saturday’s Euros game, the BBC faced criticism as many felt they did not cut away from the UEFA live feed quickly enough, with footage of the player receiving CPR as well as shots of his distressed partner being broadcast live.