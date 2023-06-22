LSU Player Simulates Vigorous Sex Move To Celebrate College World Series Win On TV

Louisiana State University isn’t quite over the hump at the College World Series ― and neither is one of its players. (Watch the video below.)

The Tigers beat Wake Forest, 5-2, on Wednesday to earn a rematch against Wake to decide which team will play Florida in the College World Series finals over the weekend.

But LSU pitcher Christian Little seemed excited just to be there after the victory extended the Tigers’ season.

As players walked off the field on ESPN, Little thrust his hips while grabbing onto what appeared to be an imaginary partner.

Some observers thought he was mocking Wake Forest for a similar gesture by one of its players in a leaked video after beating LSU earlier in the week. But Little’s antics were on national television.

Little, a transfer from Vanderbilt, has a 2-2 record and 2 saves to go with a 7.09 earned run average this season.